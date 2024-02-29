Wigwes’ burial shuns Iluyomades, opts for another RCCG parish

The City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos will not play any official role in the funeral service of the late Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc.

Wigwe, who died on board a chopper in US some weeks ago, was a member of the Parish.

The late banker died alongside his wife, Chizoba; son, Chizi and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

After his death, wife of the Parish Pastor, Dr Siju Iluyomade, held a lavish birthday that left tongues wagging.

Distinguished personalities rejoiced with the pastor’s wife at the party, which took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Some persons expressed displeasure that Iluyomade held such party weeks after the tragic deaths of a prominent member of the church.

That the City of David RCCG parish won’t feature in the burial rites of the Wigwes speaks to how they feel about that birthday bash, that has been randomly tagged ELABORATE and INSENSITIVE .

The family of Herbert Wigwe, former GMD Of Access Holdings have released the funeral arrangements .

In all the burial arrangements City Of David RCCG Parish attended by Herbert Wigwe and Pastored by Iluyomade was omitted .

In the programme of events released by the family, the parish was omitted as against the usual tradition of places where deceased persons fellowshipped in their lifetime playing roles in their funeral ceremonies.

Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – ” A Professional Legacy”

Monday, March 4, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 2:00pm-6:00pm

Celebrating Chizi Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00am

Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00pm

Night of Tributes

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00pm

Combined Service of Songs

Thursday, March 7, 2024

RCCG, Ressurection Parish,

1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,

Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki

Time: 10:00am

Christian Wake-Keeping

Friday, March 8, 2024

Wigwe University, Isiokpo

6:00pm

Combined Funeral Service

Saturday, March 9, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00am

Private Interment Ceremony

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Outing Service

Sunday, March 10, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00am