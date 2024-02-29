Wigwes’ burial shuns Iluyomades, opts for another RCCG parish

The City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos will not play any official role in the funeral service of the late Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc.
Wigwe, who died on board a chopper in US some weeks ago, was a member of the Parish.
The late banker died alongside his wife, Chizoba; son, Chizi and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo.
After his death, wife of the Parish Pastor, Dr Siju Iluyomade, held a lavish birthday that left tongues wagging.
Distinguished personalities rejoiced with the pastor’s wife at the party, which took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.
Some persons expressed displeasure that Iluyomade held such party weeks after the tragic deaths of a prominent member of the church.
That the City of David RCCG parish won’t feature in the burial rites of the Wigwes speaks to how they feel about that birthday bash, that has been randomly tagged ELABORATE and INSENSITIVE .
The family of Herbert Wigwe, former GMD Of Access Holdings have released the funeral arrangements .
In all the burial arrangements City Of David RCCG Parish attended by Herbert Wigwe and Pastored by Iluyomade was omitted .
In the programme of events released by the family, the parish was omitted as against the usual tradition of places where deceased persons fellowshipped in their lifetime playing roles in their funeral ceremonies.
Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – ” A Professional Legacy”
Monday, March 4, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 2:00pm-6:00pm
Celebrating Chizi Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00am
Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00pm
Night of Tributes
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00pm
Combined Service of Songs
Thursday, March 7, 2024
RCCG, Ressurection Parish,
1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,
Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki
Time: 10:00am
Christian Wake-Keeping
Friday, March 8, 2024
Wigwe University, Isiokpo
6:00pm
Combined Funeral Service
Saturday, March 9, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00am
Private Interment Ceremony
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Outing Service
Sunday, March 10, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00am