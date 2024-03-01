CBN revoks licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change Operators !

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change Operators.

The central bank, which resumed dollar sales to exchange bureaus this week, outlawed street-trading of foreign exchange and raised minimum capital levels for exchange bureaus to at least 2 billion naira ($1.3 million) under new guidelines released on Feb. 23.

The moves are part of broader reforms to Nigeria’s forex market which has been grappling with chronic foreign exchange shortages.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spokesperson Hakama Sidi Ali said the licences of the affected exchange bureaus were also revoked due to non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorism finance regulations.

A statement issued this Friday evening, March 1, 2024 said the action is “in exercise of the powers conferred on it under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5, and the Revised Operational Guidelines for Bureaux De Change 2015 (the Guidelines)”.

Signed by Sidi Ali, Hakama (Mrs.) Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, the statement said that the affected institutions failed to observe at least one of the following regulatory provisions:

a. Payment of all necessary fees, including licence renewal, within the stipulated period in line with the Guidelines.

b. Rendition of returns in line with the Guidelines.

c. Compliance with guidelines, directives and circulars of the CBN, particularly

Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Counter-Proliferation Financing (CPF) regulations.

The CBN is revising the regulatory and supervisory guidelines for Bureau de Change

operations in Nigeria.

Compliance with the new requirements will be mandatory for all

stakeholders in the sector when the revised guidelines become effective.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to take note and be guided accordingly,” CBN said, adding that the list of affected BDC operators is available on the Bank’s website (www.cbn.gov.ng).