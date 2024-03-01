Nollywood actor/ clown with bad mouth in yabis, sisi Quadri,44, is dead

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning after the news of the death of Quadri Oyebamiji Tolani, professionally known as Sisi Quadri, surfaced on social media.

Oyebamiji celebrated his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023

The actor in the Yoruba segment of Nollywood had been battling with kidney issues.

The ailment, which was said to have afflicted him for a while now, may have been the cause of his demise.

Confirming the news of Sisi Quadri’s death, the President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, professionally known as Mr Latin, posted the late actor on his Instagram page, with a short message: “Hmm may God grant him eternal rest.”

Sisi Quadri was a popular actor in mostly Yoruba epic films and renowned for his effeminate voice and gestures.

He was a typical village clown with a bad mouth in most of his movies.