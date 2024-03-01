Peseiro Resigns As Super Eagles Manager

Jose Peseiro has announced his departure from his Super Eagles head coach role.

In a post on his X account on Friday, the Portuguese said his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had run out, and no new deal had been agreed on.

Peseiro, appointed Eagles head coach in 2022, described his tenure as “22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm”.

He expressed gratitude to the players and top brass at NFF, adding that “we will always be there for you, no matter where you are”.

“Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honour to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfilment,” the tweet reads.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

“Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.”

Peseiro led Nigeria to a second-place finish at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. The team lost 2-1 to the hosts in the final.

Although Nigeria won silver in the tournament, many fans of the team were unconvinced by Peseiro’s strategy, which often sacrificed attacking, creative football on the altar of defensive organisation and solidity.

Peseiro was, alongside members of the squad, conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

He and other members of the team were also gifted plots of land and flats in the federal capital territory (FCT) by President Bola Tinubu.