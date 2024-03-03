Mr Ibu is dead, as Kate Henshaw’s mum dies

Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest yesterday afternoon, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Death of Iconic Nollywood veteran actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu occured at a time he was said to be recuperating.

His manager of 24 years, Mr Don Single Nwuzor, disclosed that Mr Ibu died after suffering cardiac arrest.

He died at age 62, few days after he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Evercare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos. A close associate of the family confirmed disclosed that the comic actor had a relapse about a week ago and ha to be rushed to the highbrow hospital where he finally lost the battle for life.

Commenting on Mr Ibu’s passing on his Instagram page on Saturday, National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, said: “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager of 24 years, Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

“I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace.”

In October 2023, John Okafor revealed that he was suffering from an ailment that threatened to amputate one of his legs.

Okafor said he was struck by the problem while on a movie set with other Nollywood actors and actresses.

He appealed to his fans and the public for prayers and financial assistance to cover his medical bills. He also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg.

However, on Oct. 18, 2023, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation paid off Okafor’s entire medical expenses.

The foundation also stated that Okafor still required a lot of financial assistance to sustain him in the hospital and for his travels abroad for further treatment.

In November 2023, Okafor underwent a leg amputation after suffering from an illness that required seven surgeries.

His family said the amputation was done to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery.

Okafor acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies. He also ventured into music, just for a short period.

On Oct. 15, 2020, he released his songs titled “This girl” and “Do you know