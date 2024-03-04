FG forestalls looting, tightens security around Food Warehouses

There are clear indications that hungry and angry Nigerian are looking for survival, targeting emergency food stores in state across the country.

And the police have beefed up security at the warehouses belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency nationwide following the looting of food warehouses in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Sunday, by suspected hoodlums.

Already, the NEMA Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed, had ordered that there should be improved security at its zonal offices and warehouses nationwide, “to forestall any security breach at NEMA facilities.”

To forestall any security breach at NEMA facilities, the Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed, has directed zonal directors and heads of operations to strengthen security in and around the agency’s offices and warehouses nationwide.”

The Police command YOUNEWS also learnt about a directive to all the divisional police officers to keep warehouses in their jurisdictions under surveillance.

Against the backdrop of the attack on the Abuja warehouses, the police commands in Bayelsa, Kaduna, Delta, Osun, Sokoto, Gombe, and other states have deployed personnel to protect warehouses, food stores, silos and other infrastructure.

YOUNEWS learnt that the command had deployed various security measures to prevent the looting of warehouses in the state.

These, he said, include drone patrol and other electronic surveillance, adding that the command was collaborating with other security agencies to protect food warehouses.

Anti-mob dispersal drills are emplaced, drone patrol, CCTV and other electronic surveillance measures are on.

“Stability patrols are being coordinated with other security agencies. All these measures are targeted at protecting all warehouses and to ensure social harmony