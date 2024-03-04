Hunger, Food crisis trigger Warehouses Looting in Nigeria

Incident of warehouse looting in Nigeria is gradually spreading.

Hoodlums attacked a warehouse belonging to the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration located in the Dei-Dei area of the capital city.

They removed the roof, and the windows, apart from the food items.

However, soldiers were able to foil an attempt to raid a factory warehouse at the Idu Industrial District, Jabi, Abuja, same Sunday morning, arresting five of the attackers.

The Abuja incident occurred around 9.30am on Sunday shortly after the looting of warehouse belonging to the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCT around same area.

They came in large numbers of about 200 to 300 people with bikes and keke, carrying sticks and long knives.

The factory was involved in the production, processing, and packaging of various agro-commodities including grains, rice, pulses, and edible oil.

YOUNEWS learnt that hoodlums looted the warehouse in 2020 during the COVID-19 period. During that attack, they vandalised everything in the warehouse, entered, and looted it completely because it had no security then.

This time around it was the guards that struggled to hold them down at the gate.

But they started throwing stones and pressing to enter the warehouses from the gate. Our security did not allow them and some of them went behind the company and tried to jump through the fence, but the security personnel now spread themselves around and called for a backup.”

The situation was eventually saved by the security reinforcement which responded within a short time.

The backup, trucks of DSS (Department of State Services) officers and soldiers arrived and they were able to hold the hoodlums down.

“Some were chased away and some others were arrested.

Several incidents of attacks and looting of warehouses and food trucks have been reported in many cities against the backdrop of the hardship and the cost of living crisis in the country,

Last week, some youths stole food items from trucks stuck in traffic along Kaduna Road in the Suleja area of Niger State.

The attackers reportedly overwhelmed the truck drivers and looted scores of bags of rice before they were dispersed by soldiers.