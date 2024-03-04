More phone lines to be bar in April, 2024

Those who have less than five lines linked to an unverified NIN have up till April 15, 2024. to do the needful.

YOUNEWS is aware that another series of disconnections would be implemented by the end of the month and mid April…

An insider told us; a series of disconnections or service suspensions over the next two months if people don’t follow the laid down regulations.”

The second tier of disconnections that will happen are those who have provided NIN but have more than five Mobile Subscription Identification Numbers associated with their NIN, and these have not been verified.

This is because some have differences in the order of their names, and some have differences in their date of birth.

The information provided to the operator when they did the SIM registration is different from what they provided (to NIMC) when they did their NIN.

Some subscribers also have some differences in other records that are very critical to their verification process.

“So these people who have more than five MSINs attached to their NIN and haven’t been verified will be disconnected effective March 30, 2024.

So we may have more disconnections happening by the end of this month.

If somebody has given a name that has not been verified and has been receiving text messages to verify and they haven’t done that, by March 30th, those people will be disconnected and the figures will further increase.

There are two sources of data-primary and secondary. During the first registration process, the customer’s information is on-boarded to a server when everyone did the SIM registration but the secondary record is for details given during NIN.

Hence your primary record has to be uniform with the secondary data across the platforms before you can be verified.

Furthermore, for those who have less than five MSINs, by April 15th, they will be disconnected if they don’t harmonise their records before then.