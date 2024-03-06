Home » Trending » Business » Behold Africa Prudential’s first female CEO

Africa Prudential Plc, the pioneering registrar listed on the Nigerian Exchange, has appointed its first female chief executive officer, Catherine Nwosu.

According to a statement from the firm, the appointment took effect on March 1.

“Having served in various capacities within Africa Prudential since its inception in 2006, she is well-versed in the company’s operations and deeply invested in its success.

“Her appointment signifies not only her exceptional qualifications but also Africa Prudential’s unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability in its leadership structure,” part of the statement read.

“We are confident in the future of Africa Prudential with Catherine at the helm,” declared the Chairman of the firm’s board, Eniola Fadyomi.

He emphasised Nwosu’s familiarity with the company’s legacy of innovation and premium service delivery, describing her as “a talented professional and a friend of the business”.

Nwosu, who is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, a fellow of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, succeeds Obong Idiong.

