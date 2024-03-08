Chibok girls tragedy reoccurs, 289 pupils from Kuriga school kidnap !

In what appears like a reenactment of Chibok girls kidnap, Over 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA primary school at Kuriga, Kaduna State were abducted by bandits on Thursday.

Curiously, Kuriga was the same village where a school principal, Idris Sufyan, was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago!

The bandits YOUNEWS learnt, invaded the Kuriga area of the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday.

The school was not fenced with most of the roofs of the classes removed, and that the bandits stormed the area on more than 20 motorcycles.

They began shooting sporadically at their victims before taking away at least 280 of the pupils and teachers from both schools.

Earlier, to forestall situation like this, the secondary school was relocated to the primary school on account of the insecurity in the council.

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Amnesty International, the Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, and the House of Representatives have already condemned the attack and asked the government to rescue the victims immediately

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after insurgents abducted 200 internally displaced women in Borno State.

The women were kidnapped in Ngala, the headquarters of Gambarou Ngala in Borno State while fetching firewood in the bush.

Penultimate Thursday, bandits invaded the Gonin-Gora in the same Chikun LGA, prompting residents to barricade the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in protest against the abduction of an unspecified number of people in the area.

A teacher in Government Secondary School Kuriga, Sani Abdullahi, narrated how the attack took place, adding that about 280 pupils and teachers were whisked away by the hoodlums.

YOUNEWS gathered that some of the children escaped to nearby houses, but the bandits chased them and took them away.

It was gathered that those who ran into nearby farms and those who layed under school chairs were the only ones that escaped abduction.

This was just as the state Governor, Senator Uba Sani led senior government officials and heads of security agencies in the state to the scene of the attack on Thursday evening.