Tinubu’s govt launches alternate to Gotv, Dstv !..N2,500 for 55 stations

Nigerians have been yearning for alternatives to Satellite PayTV that can serve as an alternative to the existing ones.. Now it’s here!

The Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja launched a new satellite pay television which it affirmed would yield Nigerians value for money.

YOUNEWS understand that with this new experience, Nigerians can pay upwards of N2,500 for its package hosting TV 55 stations.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, who unveiled the indigenous Nigerian satellite television, Silver Lake Television, at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, said its establishment aligns with the hopes of Nigerians to “reap from the bountiful harvest awaiting investors in the Nigerian economy.”

Akume, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant (Technical), Prof. Babatunde Bernard, said the operators of SLTV, Metrodigital Limited, took a patriotic step in setting up the satellite television

With the assurance of full backing from government, YOUNEWS learnt SLTV is able and willing to give their fellow compatriots real value for their money in terms of service quality and affordability.

Promising that the newly launch TV is on a mission, the Managing Director of Metrodigital Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Nwafor, regretted that the growth of pay TV in Nigeria had been impeded by policies and legal frameworks that promoted monopoly.

The pay-TV industry in Nigeria has not actually witnessed robust and accelerated growth since its inception, as has been witnessed in other places.

“The reason is the policies and legal frameworks that shape the practice and attitude of the industry participants.