Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 80-yr-old commits suicide by hanging in Lagos

80-yr-old commits suicide by hanging in Lagos

YouNews March 9, 2024 Celebrity, Education, Events, News, Press Release, Swagger Leave a comment 84 Views

80-year-old Isiaka Ayinde, reportedly committed suicide at the Watch Tower in the Araromi Imota area of Lagos State, around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a tenant in the compound, the deceased hung himself with a rope in the kitchen.

“He heard his children shouting that he should come and see Baba in the kitchen.

“When he ran into the kitchen, he saw the lifeless body of the tenant hanging on a rope that was tied to the burglary proof of one of the windows in the kitchen,” a police source said.

due to age and religious convictions, the deceased’s family insisted that the body be buried immediately.

He said, “The scene has been visited by the DCB personnel of the division, and photographs were taken.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Account of Teacher who escaped, as 289 Pupils Kidnap

A teacher in Government Secondary School Kuriga, Sani Abdullahi, narrated how the attack took place, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023