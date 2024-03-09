Govt negotiates release of kidnapped 287 Kuriga pupils

There are indications that negotiations for the release of no fewer than 287 abducted pupils has began

That also include the teachers of the Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School, Kuriga 1, in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Anonymous sources in the Kaduna State Government House, who is close to the negotiations said

that the state government had reached out to the bandits through a private negotiator (names withheld) for the release of the pupils and their teachers.

YOUNEWS learnt that the private negotiator is a highly influential negotiator who has been involved in negotiating several abductions with bandits in the past.

Bandits had stormed the LEA Primary School, Kuriga, around 8.30am on Thursday shortly after the assembly gathering and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the schools.

Governor Uba Sani, who visited the school on Thursday, gave an assurance that the abducted pupils would be rescued unhurt.

Sani while addressing the community members said, “In my capacity as your elected governor, I am assuring you that by the grace of God, all the children will return unhurt.”

The governor held an emergency security meeting on Friday.

A source who wants to remain unmentioned said ” I can’t give more information on the negotiations because of the security implications. We don’t want the bandits to harm the pupils and their teachers, and we don’t want to put the lives of the negotiator and the security operatives at risk.

“The only thing I can say is that the Kaduna State Government will do everything humanly possible to secure their release, just as the governor promised on Thursday when he visited the affected community.”

However, while the negotiation is ongoing, the government is pushing out the military efforts to rescue.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Service Chiefs to ensure that the victims gain their freedom while condemning the incident.

“The military has begun combing the forests in search of the children kidnapped by the bandits. Security agents have cordoned off the area and they have started searching for the abducted pupils.

“The government is doing all it can for the speedy release of the abducted school pupils.

Curiously, Kuriga was the same community where a school principal, Idris Abusufyan, was killed and his wife and two children abducted about three weeks ago and were still being held hostage by the bandits.

The military refused to say anything other than the initial assurance by the spokesman for the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Ajemusu Jingina, on Wednesday that troops, with the help of the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, had been despatched for search-and-rescue operation for the abductees