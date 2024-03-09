Kaduna Under kidnappers’ Siege, Again, Mosque attacked

In the last few weeks, the Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone has witnessed escalation of tension .

Terrorists’ attacks, killings and abduction had become one, too many.

In several communities in the Kajuru, Chikun, Birnin-Gwari, Giwa and Igabi local government councils, abduction has teared them to pieces.

The situation in many villages and town is highly tense even before the kidnapping of the students.

Most people have evacuated their families and they’ve become IDPS; some are in Birnin-Gwari and others are in nearby Igawa, which is also a town on the Kaduna highway, and Buruku close to the Kaduna International Airport, all in the Chikun Local Government Area.

Two worshippers were killed during Friday’s prayers at Anguwar Makera in the Kwasakwasa community, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened around 2pm on Friday, according to locals in the area.

A community leader, Hudu Kwasakwasa, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits opened fire on the worshipers.

He said the worshippers were in the second raka’at of the Salat prayer when they were attacked, forcing the remaining people to run for their lives.

He added that a few days ago, bandits abducted about nine persons from the Angwar Kanawa community.