Again, Over 15 Pulpils kidnap from School in Sokoto

The headcount is still on, but 15 pupils of an Islamiya school in Sokoto State have been declared missing.

They were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday.It happened in Gada Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers invaded the community around midnight.

One woman, who is a resident of the community was also abducted.

YOUNEWS also learnt that they killed a woman in the process before they abducted the students.

The proprietor of the school, Mallam Liman Abubakar, said, “So far, 15 students are unaccounted for, but we are still counting.

“They (bandits) invaded the town around 1am, shot one person, and abducted a woman in the process.

“As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms, and they kidnapped many of them.

“We have so far counted 15 who are missing, and we are still searching for more.

“This is not the first time the village has been attacked by bandits but they never kidnapped any of the students until now

This comes after Thursday’s abduction of 287 schoolchildren in Kaduna State. On Wednesday, over 200 Internally Displaced Persons were kidnapped from their camp in Borno State.