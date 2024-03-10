Dignitaries, Over 50 Private jets as Wigwes buried inside University

Thousands of Nigerians and foreigners Saturday, trooped into Isiokpo community in Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers state, for the burial of the late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife (Chizoba) and son (Chizi).

Wigwe, his wife and son, and a former chairman of Nigeria Exchange , Otunba Abimbola Ogunbajo died on February 8, in a helicopter crash, in the United States of America.

Port Harcourt International Airport become a beehive of activity on Friday and Saturday.

More than 50 private and commercial jets landed at the airport for the burial.

The local wing could not contain the visiting jets, some of them were directed to the international wing.

“There is a standing instruction from the minister that everything should be done to avoid possible chaos throughout the burial.

As at 9.30am Saturday, dignitaries both international, national and local were seated at the Lion of Judah Parish of Redeem Christian Church of God, Isiokpo community, awaiting the arrival of the remains of the deceased.

Immediately the remains of late Herbert, his wife and son arrived the church premises in three ambulances, followed by a convoy and musical band group, at about 11:08am, everybody at the venue of the service wore a mournful look. Some were sighted crying profusely, lamenting the great loss in the country.

As the time of the arrival of the remains, of the deceased, prominent dignitaries were eagerly awaiting to receive him, his wife and son at the church altar.

Prominent dignitaries at the event include: the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpobio, Minister of Finance, Olawale Edu, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former speaker of House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, Govs. Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Alex Otti (Abia), Douye During (Bayelsa), Eno Umo (Akwa Ibom), presidential candidate of Labour in 2023, Mr Peter Obi, Chairman of Arise/THISDAY, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and Aliko Dangote.

Others are former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido, Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, former Delta governor, James Ibori, former Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi, former Rivers governor, Celestine Omehia, former national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, Sahara Energy boss, Tonye Cole, Timi Alaibe, others.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who spoke on behalf of the federal government and the National Assembly, described the late Herbert Wigwe as a global citizen and iconic future who invested heavily in lives and fed so many people across the globe.

*Fubara's touching speech*

Earlier in his speech, the governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, assured that the state government will immortalise late Herbert Wigwe, adding that the state will ensure the success of the Wigwe University, which he noted was the only investment attached to the name of the late banker.

The governor expressed the need for people to impact the society, especially in the lives of the needy, adding that life is a journey that will some day get to its destination.

Governor Fubara stressed “I have this question always in my mind. What is life all about. Yesterday night, we sang a hymn said ‘Fading away of the sun in the morning’, and I came to a conclusion that life is not the one million years that we lived, but even if we spend an hour, let the hour be impactful. He has made a great contribution to humanity”.

He lamented “Here lies our brother, his wife, son. Everyone has come to celebrate them, it means even the short period that he lived, he lived an impactful life.

“The next question had to do with our political class: what is all this trouble all about? You want to kill, you want to bury, what is it all about? This is a man, not a politician, he made his money through investment. He has the world in his hand, he controlled even the political class but today, with all the powers financially, couldn’t control life.

“Is it not enough to ask ourselves, what are we struggling for? Why are we not making impacts in the life of our people? Please, political class go home with that question and being answering it in our mind and reflecting it in what we do”.

The governor however, thanked “the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I felt a bit unhappy because he took a shine, he’s been very supportive of the programme right from the beginning, throughout the programme in Lagos and he is not even a Rivers man. It will not be complete if I do not mention Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his support”.

He assured that “For we as a state, by the special grace of God that I represent, I am the host, nobody can take that away from me. I want to say that our brother has finished his work, though shortly, we as a government will do everything with the Wigwe Foundation to Immortalise one thing that has his name, which is the Wigwe University.

“We will do everything within our power to make sure that the dream will continue to live just as he had planned it. It is a difficult situation to many of us. As a matter of fact is affecting me, I am an inlaw here. We must do everything to keep the name for our brother”.

To the Wigwe’s family, Fubara said “At this critical time, is not the crowd here that will console you, the only person that will give you an everlasting consolation is God and God will fill that gap for you”.

Aminu Tambuwal, former Speaker, House of Representatives and former governor of Sokoto state, said “Herbert Wigwe, someone who was at his prime, doing his best and giving his best to the financial service of Nigeria.

But we cannot question God. It was his time, the Almighty God has called upon him, he has answered the call.”

The remains of the deceased have been interred at a private cemetery within the Wigwe University premises in Isiokpo.