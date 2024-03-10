Food Crisis : Tinubu may reopen Boarder soon

There are more than one indications to show that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may order reopening of the boarders soon in Nigeria.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, on Saturday, said that only President Bola Tinubu has the prerogative to reopen the borders in the country.

He also mentioned that as a listening President, he is weighing options and implications now in consultations with many.

Adeniyi also said We have communicated the concerns and complaints by residents of the border communities to the President and because he has listening ears he directed that we should release confiscated food items, on the condition that they will only be sold in the Nigerian markets,”

He stated this during an interaction session with members of the Kongolam border community in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Adeniyi, who was reacting to agitations for the reopening of the borders, assured that engagements and consultations were being held regarding the issue.

“Once consultations are concluded, a decision will be taken on the matter,” he said.

Adeniyi, who also visited former President Muhammad Buhari and the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar, disclosed that the Service is collaborating with the Police and other sister agencies to address obstacles militating against free trade in the border areas.

“We know that there are markets around our borders, and we know that not all of them are targeted at taking goods across the borders.

“We will continue to monitor and ensure that food produced in Nigeria remains and is consumed in Nigeria. This is because we are in a period of national emergency that has to do with food insufficiency.

“And that is why we must collectively work together to assist the government to enforce the various laws prohibiting exportation of food items at this time,” he stressed.