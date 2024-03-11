Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » I now have female genitals – Bobrisky announces

I now have female genitals – Bobrisky announces

YouNews March 11, 2024 Celebrity, Events, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 103 Views

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has announced that he has acquired female genitals.

The crossdresser claimed he cut off his male organs even before undergoing breast development surgery.

Bobrisky demanded to be addressed as a woman, stressing that he is now fully transgender.

In a recent Instagram post, he wrote: “Let me officially break the news. I now have a female genitals. I have taken off the other even before my boobs surgery. So address me as a woman cos we all Instagram girls ….doing same…. way.”

His revelation left many in shock as they thronged to the comment section to express concerns.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Food Crisis : Tinubu may reopen Boarder soon

There are more than one indications to show that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may order ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023