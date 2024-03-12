Alakija, estrange hubby keep mum, insiders’ reveal issues

Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija, and her husband of 30 years, Modupe Alakija, are handling matters with expected maturity.

They are not splashing of il feelings on social media over the news of their parting ways.

Nothing for the media to feast on, from the two sides.

The news making the rounds is that the mother of four and the businessman allegedly no longer live together in their Ikoyi matrimonial home in Lagos.

The couple were alleged to have been having frequent squabbles that led to the separation.

He allegedly lives alone within the same Ikoyi neighbourhood.

In the past, the lawyer cum businessman was allegedly link with a one-time beauty queen.

And an insider is alleging that the beauty queen was sitting on her.. It was the beginning of the squabbles.

Fit of anger in the side of the house and is said to be another major problem.

Few years ago, Modupe Alakija, the husband of billionaire Folorunso Alakija, was in the news following his suspension by the popular Ikoyi Club in Lagos over alleged assault.

According to a circular signed by Bamidele Ibironke, Secretary of Ikoyi Club, Modupe was accused of physically assaulting and abusing one of its members.

It wasn’t indefinite suspension, it was a year , in 2021 during Covid.

He allegedly assaulted a member who recorded his video unauthorised.

The notice said the suspension would run from December 2021 to November 2022.

Modupe is a lawyer and son of Adeyemo Alakija, the famous Nigerian legal practitioner.