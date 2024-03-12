Jimoh Ibrahim calls for Ningi’s arrest !

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has called for the arrest of Ningi, on the grounds that the lawmaker was attempting to breach the peace at the National Assembly, among other concerns.

The Lawmaker representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim (APC), also said he will prosecute his colleague for misinforming the public and lying against the Senate.

He said, “What Ningi said is very embarrassing. We are the 10th Senate and will not just fold our hands. The Senate approved only one appropriation for 2024. We never approved two. The presidency of Nigeria cannot operate with two budgets.

“Senator Ningi made this false information and it’s unacceptable. It is causing uncomfortable pains to our integrity; integrity of children and family as people read it all over the world and are raising questions.”

He noted that he had personally taken it upon himself to request the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to as a matter of urgency charge Ningi for criminal misinformation and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

He said, “If the Senate will not move to do that in the next seven days, I will write a letter, and I have started doing that to the IGP to investigate the circumstances leading to approval of two appropriations and if the IGP will not do it, I will ask for the order of mandamus to compel a public officer to do that.”

“Senator Ningi must be charged to court. The charges must be preferred by the criminal justice department for the governments and after thorough investigation