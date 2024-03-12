Nigerian Breweries increases prices of beer again, 2nd time in 3 wks

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced another increment in the price of its products after the previous increase in February.

Earlier ,the company issued a new price review notification to all its customers in the West Zone.

According to a letter dated Monday, February 12, 2024, the price review, effective from Monday, February 19, 2024, is deemed necessary to offset the impact of increased production expenses.

Meanwhile, on Monday, another press statement dated March 8, 2024, was sent to customers around the West zone and signed by its zonal business manager, Lekan Awosanya, announcing a new price increase.

The company said the new price review will take effect from Friday, March 15, 2024.

According to the notice, the latest price review is premised on the need to mitigate the impact of rising input costs.

The statement read, “As earlier informed we will review the prices of some of our SKUs effective Friday 15th March 2024. This review has become necessary because of the continued rising input cost and the need to mitigate the impact.

All open orders in our system at 00.00hrs on Friday 15th of March, 2024 will be invoiced at the new prices.”

The company, however, appreciated its customers for their commitment and great partnership while assuring dealers of continued support for sales and distribution.

Nigerian Breweries is the producer of Star lager beer, Gulder lager beer, Legend Extra Stout, Heineken lager beer, Life Continental lager, Ace Passion, Star Lite and Star Radler, 33 Export lager beer, Williams dark ale, Turbo Kings dark ale, More lager beer, Star Radler Red Fruits, and Desperados, amongst others