Akpabio meets Tinubu After Ningi’s Suspension

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mainly over the developments in the Senate that culminated in the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi.

Senator Akpabio met with the President shortly after the nation’s upper legislative chamber handed a three-month suspension to the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, NSF Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of filing this report, but it was reliably gathered that it was not unconnected with the suspension of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator over the comment credited to him that President Tinubu is implementing a different budget from what was presented to the National Assembly.