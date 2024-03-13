Australia Appoints Bola Oyetunji Auditor-General

Premier Chris Minns has announced the appointment of Mr Bola Oyetunji as the next Auditor-General of New South Wales, Australia.

Mr Oyetunji will be sworn into office in April, when the current Auditor-General Margaret Crawford concludes her eight-year term.

Mr Oyetunji was appointed following a merit-based recruitment process.

His former roles include Group Executive Director – Financial Statements Audit Service Group and Group Head – Systems Assurance and Data Analytics Group at the Australian National Audit Office. He also had a long and successful period in senior roles at the Audit Office of NSW.

Mr Oyetunji’s extensive executive leadership experience includes strategy development, governance, data analytics, finance, accounting and auditing spanning Commonwealth, State and Local government.

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns said:

“I welcome the appointment of Mr Oyetunji as the next Auditor-General of this state.

“His extensive experience across all levels of government will be valued highly in this important role.

“Under Mr Oyetunji, the Audit Office will continue to ensure public money is used to achieve the best outcomes for NSW.

“I’d like to thank outgoing Auditor-General Margaret Crawford PSM for her work over the past eight years, including the many significant reviews conducted by her and her team.”

Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said:

“Mr Oyetunji’s credentials in auditing, including his roles at the Australian National Audit Office and Audit Office of NSW, will be invaluable to ensuring public money is properly spent to best serve the people of NSW.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing Auditor-General Margaret Crawford PSM for her service over the past eight years, working tirelessly to help the Parliament of New South Wales hold governments accountable for their use of public resources.”

Mr Bola Oyetunji said:

“Being appointed as the next Auditor-General for NSW is a great honour.

“I am committed to the integrity and independence required of the role in holding government and state agencies accountable for how they govern and use resources under their management. I look forward to serving the NSW Parliament in this capacity.”