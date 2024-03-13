Customs release 15 trucks of seized food items

In compliance with the Presidential directive, Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, has released 15 seized trucks of grains in its command to the owners.

This development was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Abdullahi Abubakar.

Recall that President Tinubu, over the weekend directed the NCS to return all food items that were confiscated at border communities to owners on the condition that they would be sold in the Nigerian markets to boost food sufficiency.

However, the Customs Area Comptroller in charge of the command, Kamal Mohammed, while handing over the trucks of grain at the command’s headquarters in Sokoto, charged the traders to reciprocate President Bola Tinubu’s magnanimity by ensuring that the grains were sold to Nigerian markets.

Kamal added that the command, in collaboration with the Customs Intelligence Unit and the Joint Border Patrol Team, “would monitor the sales of these grains in Nigerian markets and ensure they were not smuggled out of the country.”