Gov. Aiyedatiwa rated best above others for APC ticket

Ahead of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Dr Olukayode Ajulo has given reasons Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa soars above other aspirants in getting the party’s ticket for the forthcoming governorship election.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, formally declared his intention to contest the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, surrounded by his loyalists and supporters, made the declaration at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade, Akure, amid fanfare.

Aiyedatiwa, who became the governor of the state on December 27, 2023, following the demise of his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, will be contesting the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress at a primary coming up in April.

His formal declaration was graced by some elders and leaders of the Ondo State APC, including former Ondo North Senatorial District senator, Ajayi Boroffice; a member of the House of Representatives, Mr Abiola Makinde, members of the state House of Assembly, representatives of the State Working Committee of the party, among others.

According to Ajulo, it would amount to exchanging certainty for uncertainty the APC not having Aiyedatiwa as its candidate, who he added had the best chance of winning the next governorship election in the state.

He cautioned the APC against taking uncalculated risk, as he described Aiyedatiwa as the most suitable, experienced, intelligent, connected among other contenders for the APC ticket.

Furthermore, Ajulo said Aiyedatiwa surpassed the skill level of the competitors, saying he expects those in the race to withdraw and accept that the race for Alagbaka house was a closed case.

Responding to a question, he said: “Allow me to make it clear that the current political circumstances you have just mentioned in Ondo State are advantageous to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and this is self evident.

“First and foremost, it is a forensic truth that he is the most experienced among all the contenders. Yes, he is the most suitable candidate for the job.

“I am frivolous with my statements as a lawyer, please let anyone contradicting my above statement take a pen and list the names of the contenders, their achievements and stations in life to contradict me.

“In my humble opinion, only a political party that is not prepared for victory would take a risk with its best chance of winning in an election.

“Moreover, Governor Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated the ability to establish connections with leaders and the people, and I do not believe the party will trade certainty for uncertainty.

“Without sounding immodest, I have for years represented and consulted for the APC and other parties as an External Solicitor/Consultant majorly in constitutionalism, I am therefore aware that there is a convention and or an unwritten rule within the APC and, in fact, every political party, stating that any performing incumbent has the Right of First Refusal (ROFR) before being considered for replacement.

“I am acquainted with the prominent contenders, and I must say that most of them are my friends, for whom I have tremendous respect for their intelligence. Although it’s their sacred right to aspire for any political office in Nigeria, but as astute individuals, I expect them to comprehend that this is a closed market with no vacancy in Alagbaka Government House.

“Without a doubt, the governor surpasses the skill level of the competitors. The APC party is fortunate to have him as a governor at this particular moment, as other political parties are aligning with the APC to support him as their candidate.

“Therefore, it would be unreasonable for the political organization or structure to exchange certainty for uncertainty in a politically sophisticated state like Ondo State.

“Let us not forget that he began his career as a teacher before becoming a management and financial expert. Among the competitors, he is the most experienced in the realm of governance in the State as we speak.

“He served as a Campaign Coordinator, Confidant, and Deputy Governor to my esteemed brother Silk, a vibrant, intelligent professional, and former governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. May Aketi’s soul rest in peace.

“Today Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the Governor and Chief Executive officer of the State, Governor Lucky is indeed lucky and possesses a thorough understanding of every aspect of governance.

“Additionally, let us not forget that he was entrusted and nominated by Aketi and appointed by the President to serve on the board of NDDC as the representative of Ondo State, and he performed exceptionally well.”