Jarigbe exposes N500m allocation per Senator

Fresh revelations at the Senate plenary, on Tuesday, indicated that ranking senators got N500m each for their constituency projects in the 2024 budget passed by the National Assembly..

According to the Senate rules, any lawmaker who has spent at least a term in the House of Representatives or Senate, is considered a ranking senator.

On the list of senators in the 10th Senate, at least 34 of them are ranking. With the revelation at the plenary on Tuesday that senior senators got N500m each, the ranking senators, must have got a total of N17bn as their constituency projects votes.

Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (PDP, Cross-River North), during the debate of the motion on breach of privilege moved by Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC Ogun West) against Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) over Ningi’s interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (Hausa Services), alleged that senior senators got N500m each.

Ningi was suspended for three months on Tuesday. He also resigned as the Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum

Jarigbe’s revelation led to a rowdy session at the plenary with some senators denying collecting the amount.

Jarigbe later clarified, in an interview on Arise TV that the money was for constituency projects, not for personal palliatives of the Senators.

Jarigbe said issues about the missing N3.7tn as alleged by Ningi had been clarified under the Government Owned Enterprises and the first line charge.

He said, “I thought this issue should have ended when the chairman of the Committee on Appropriation explained that the N3.7tn was under GOEs and the first line charge.

“That explains everything.We are going back and forth on this issue and coming up with the issue of budget and individual issues concerning what comes into our various constituencies.

“If we want to go into those issues, all of us are culpable. Some senators here—the so-called senior senators—got N500m each. I am a ranking senator, but I didn’t get it. Did I go to the press? Most of you here got it.”

Though, when given another chance to speak, he clarified that it was Ningi who told him that some senators got N500m.

Jarigbe said, “This is an important clarification. I was speaking when the microphone went off. I was told by Ningi that some ranking senators got N500m. Ningi came to me and said that there were discrepancies in the budget and I told him that let’s go to the Senate President.

He explained further, “Senator Yayi (Adeola) has cleared the air on the N3tn, so there is no padding anywhere. Senator Ningi told me that he got N500m worth of projects in the budget. I said Senator Ningi shouldn’t be the one speaking about certain things.’’