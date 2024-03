Top Musical instruments Hiring Company Boss Tayo Adeolokun otherwise known as TASMAN has been kidnapped.

YOUNEWS learned that Adeolokun was kidnapped around his residence in ikotun / Egbe area Lagos State Nigeria on his way to Church on Sunday.

Investigation revealed that the whereabout of TASMAN is yet unknown.

But the kidnappers had demanded #200 million initially as ransom had reduce it.

The kidnappers have now come down to 50m with this weekend as deadline