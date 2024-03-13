Opeyemi Bamidele raises Coup alarm against Akpabio, admits N500m for each Senator

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), stated that though the senators got N500m, it was for constituency projects.

“I was going through online and it’s trending that every senator got N500m here today and I am not going to deny anything. My appeal to Nigerians today is not about what was said here today because I am not going to deny that.

“But we have 12 months to implement this budget and see whether any of these senators here will not implement boreholes, enough solar street lights, road construction, training, and empowerment that will not be up to N500m.”

Meanwhile, Bamidele alleged that Ningi planned a coup against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He said, “What Abdul Ningi wanted to do was tantamount to a civilian coup. It is always about Akpabio, never about the House of Representatives or the President. It is not about North and South, it is about our rules.

“I am speaking as Bamidele, not as a Senate Leader. The last time a South-South person was ever given the opportunity to become president was over 40 years ago. We have another peaceful Senate, but why is it always about Akpabio?”

Bamidele went ahead to state that “we must do this right. He (Ningi) said some of us got N100bn, why do we need an apology? If I have anything here, it is not money put in my pocket, they are for constituency projects. Let us do the right thing.”

Though the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu, said no senator got N500m as palliative.

He said the Senator who raised the issue had recanted, claiming that he also got the information as a rumour somewhere.

He said, “There is no N500m largesse anywhere. The senator who raised it had since recanted claiming that somebody told him somewhere.”