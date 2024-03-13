Police confirm re-arrest of Mohbad’s friend, Primeboy

The Lagos State Police Command has re-arrested afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, professionally known as Primeboy and the late Mohbad’s friend.

Primeboy was arrested on Tuesday during his routine visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

He was at the SCID alongside Ayobami Fisayo, professionally known as Spending.

It was gathered that Primeboy and Spending had been asked to visit the SCID every week since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad.

During Tuesday’s visit, The Eagle Online learnt that Primeboy was detained while Spending was allowed to return home.

The source said: “Both of them had gone to register their presence at SCID this morning as they have been asked to report every week.

“But when they got there, Primeboy was immediately handcuffed and detained.

“They allowed only Spending to go after he had signed.

“Primeboy has been locked up as I speak.”