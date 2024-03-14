26-yr-old “illiterate” invents water-powered generator

26-year-old Nigerian without engineering certification invented water-powered generator

A 26-year-old Nigerian man, Emeka Nelson, built a generator that operates mainly on water.

Nelson invented the water-powered generator despite lacking formal education or engineering certification.

The inventor said the generator has a maximum capacity of 1,000 Watts and a voltage ranging between 220 and 240.

It also has the potential to challenge conventional power-generating methods in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the generator has powered his two-bedroom apartment in Awka, Anambra State.

The 26-year-old also said a litre of clean water can power the generator and supply energy for six hours.

The young innovator shared the good news during an interview video with BBC Africa last year.

He also added that he worked on the project for 16 years at the time of his interview with BBC.

Nelson said his invention is environmentally friendly and also addresses safety concerns associated with traditional gasoline generators.

Speaking about the passion behind the invention, he said he lost a friend at the age of 12 as a result of a generator fumes incident.

This drove him to work diligently until he developed an alternative to the use of gasoline generators.

Nelson has also invented a machine that converts waste into petrol and diesel, as well as into tiles and roofing sheets.

In the interview, he said “This generator that uses water instead of petrolーthat fuel that sometimes is almost as expensive as goldーdo not entirely render petrol useless. But if you no longer have to worry about petrol, why not?”