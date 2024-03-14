Reactions as kidnappers demand N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles ransom

Bandits have demanded a ransom of N40 trillion for the release of 16 residents who were kidnapped from the Gonin Gora area of the Kaduna metropolis.

Some of them described the amount as ‘mind-boggling’ as it is higher than the 2024 National Budget of N28.77 trillion Naira.

Multiple media reports also said apart from the N40 trillion demands, the bandits also requested 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles.

Commenting on the ransom demand, a security analyst with the SBM Intelligence, Emeka Okoro, said this is the first-time bandits would make such a massive demand since abduction for ransom started in Nigeria.

“It’s the usual thing they do in cases like this. They go for a very high ransom demand, and when negotiations start, they come down to a lower yet substantial amount. We have seen it play out in previous cases in Katsina and Zamfara states.

“Sometimes, they do this to get the government involved in paying the ransom, and unfortunately, because they have succeeded in the past, it has become their strategy, Okoro stated.

Recall that on Wednesday, February 28, bandits invaded Anguwan Auta, a community in Gonin Gora, killed two people and abducted three others. About four days later, the criminals were said to have returned to the area and abducted 13 people.

Hundreds of youths in the area protested against the attack, blocking the busy Kaduna – Abuja highway which passes through Gonin Gora.

John Yusuf, a community leader in the area, has now disclosed that the bandits called and demanded N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans and 150 brand-new motorcycles for the release of the victims.

He said: “The bandits have contacted us. They are demanding N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles for the release of 16 people they are holding captive.

“Where are we going to get this kind of money! Even if we sell the entire community, we cannot raise N40 trillion. Even Nigeria as a country has never made a budget of N40 trillion.”

The community leader said, the bandits invaded the community two times within a week.

“The abductions happened twice within four days interval,” he said.

According to him, “During the first attack three people were kidnapped while in the second attack, 13 people were abducted bringing the total number of people being held captive to 16.

He complained about the vast bushes bordering the community and Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state and called for the establishment of a military base to check the activities of the criminals.

He wrote: “We are pleading with the government to come to our aid by establishing a military base behind our community where the bandits take advantage of the bushes to invade our community.

“From our community down to Birnin Gwari which is over 150 kilometres is a stretch of bush.

“We also have another stretch of bushes from Gonin Gora down to Niger state.

“So when the criminals have free access through the bushes to our community. We are pleading with the government to help us.”

Yusuf commended the Nigerian Army for their efforts in containing the bandits.

He said, “The army are really trying, despite the fact that they are seriously overstretched. Whenever we make distressed calls they come.

“But the problem is that before they reach the community, the bandits would have done what they wanted and left”.

The community leaders further called on the federal and state governments to take proactive action to stop the menace, “if not it is going to consume all of us.”