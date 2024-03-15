It’s Turn-by-Turn; Oba Olakulehin to emerge 43rd Olubadan

He is on the queue, following tradition, The Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will be crowned as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland subject to the approval of the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

He will be crowned following the demise of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Thursday.

He is the next in line to the late Olubadan.

Confirming the death of the monarch, Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said Oba Balogun died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The late monarch, who was born on October 18, 1942, reigned for two years.

The next in line, Olakulehin, who heads the Balogun line, a hails from Ita Baale in Ibadan North East Local Government.

He was a member of the House of Representative in the Third Republic

It is expected that palace drummers will move from Alli-Iwo to the Ita Baale Palace of Ọba Olakulehin, heralding his symbolic ascension to the throne.

He is from Ibadan North East Local Government, same local government the late Oba Balogun hailed from.

Oba Olakulehin is from Okugbaja family, in Ita Baale area of Ibadan.

He served in the Nigerian Army and won the Federal House of Representatives elections under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the aborted third Republic.

Oba Olakulehin is a devoted Christian.