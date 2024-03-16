Customs Intercepts Arms, Military Uniform At Lagos Port

The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs have intercepted a catche of arms and ammunition allegedly being smuggled into the country by some criminal gang.

Among items intercepted are military camouflage and illicit drugs such as Colorado.

The arms recovered include automatic single barrel rifles and pump action guns.

Though, details of the interception is still sketchy as at press time, sources said the arms were recovered during an inspection of consignments imported into the country.

It is not clear as at press time if any arrest has been made.

The interception is coming barely eight months after Customs seized 31 arms of various types at Tin-Can and Multi-Purpose Terminals (PTML) ports in Lagos.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, told journalists then that two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.