Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Invitation Campaign

On Sunday, March 24, millions around the world will gather at sundown to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ.

Considered the most important day of the year for Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Memorial is observed annually on Nisan 14 of the Jewish calendar in adherence to Jesus’ statement found at Luke 22:19, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.” Though there are over 8.6 million Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world, over 20 million people attended the event last year.

“Around the world, many people who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses attend the Memorial. We hope that members of our local community will also join us in remembering the death of Jesus Christ to show gratitude for his sacrifice,” said Afolabi Odeyemi, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While it is a solemn occasion, it is also a joyous one.”

The one-hour event will feature a talk highlighting the significance of Jesus’ death and what it means for all of mankind.

In Lagos, a special campaign is ongoing during March 2024 to invite local residents to attend the annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal as well as a special public talk that will be delivered the week before.

Titled “The Resurrection—Victory Over Death!”, the special talk will be delivered at local Kingdom Halls on this weekend of March 16 and 17, 2024. This 30-minute, Bible-based public discourse will focus on the scriptural hope of a resurrection of the dead in the near future.

Bukola Fayese says: “My family looks forward to the special talk and the Memorial all year. Both events are practical and instructional, but they also help us to pause and reflect on all the things we can be grateful for, things that we can consider blessings from God.”

To learn more about how Jehovah’s Witnesses observe the Lord’s Supper, please visit the event’s Frequently Asked Questions page found on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

For more information about the 2024 Memorial and special talk and how to attend, please visit jw.org.