State Govt Declares Next Week Monday To Friday Public Holiday

Government of Niger State has declared Monday to Friday next week a public holiday to enable civil servants and political office holders to participate in the distribution and monitoring of the palliatives and Ramadan feeding in their various Local Government Areas.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman made the disclosure in a statement today in Minna.

She enjoined Nigerlites to seize the opportunity to pray for the peace and tranquillity of the state and nation as a whole.

The Commissioner appealed to the Civil Servants and Political office holders to see the task as a call for service to humanity while urging the people to cooperate with the officials and be orderly at all distribution and feeding points for smooth and successful exercise.

Manmman then thanked the state Governor Mohammed Umar Bago for making funds available and prayed to Allah (SWT) to guide him in running the affairs of the State.