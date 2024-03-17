This Life! : Rejoicing at Olakulehin’s place as Olubadan is buried

The residence of the Balogun of Ibadanland and Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has become Mecca of sort.

His place is filled with drummers and praise singers since Friday, even as the dead Olubadan’s remain was being lowered into the grave.

Olakulehin, according to several palace sources, will be crowned as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland subject to the approval of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, as he is the next in line to the throne.

This came barely 48 hours after the passing of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, who died after a brief illness on Thursday.

Oba Balogun died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The late monarch, born on October 18, 1942, reigned for two years.

Olakulehin, who heads the Balogun line, according to several palace sources, hails from Ita Baale in Ibadan North East Local Government.

He was a member of the House of Representative in the Third Republic

Now, the palace drummers, we learnt had moved from Alli-Iwo to the Ita Baale Palace of Oba Olakulehin, heralding his symbolic ascension to the throne.

The remains of the late Olubadan were, on Friday, interred at his Aliiwo ancestral home amidst sympathisers around 4.30 pm.

The state Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, led other government functionaries to the family burial ground at Aliiwo in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

Dignitaries at the burial ceremony include the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja; the President-General of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Niyi Ajewole; former CCII President-General, Bayo Ayero; Are Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Daud Makanjuola; the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, AbdulGaniy Agbotomokekere, and a host of others.

Earlier, there was a lying-in-state at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, from 12 pm to 1 pm before the remains of the late monarch moved to Aliiwo for burial, where prayers were said to God to repose his soul.

The road leading to the ancestral home from Mapo was blocked while all markets along the route were also closed down as a sign of honour to give him last respect.

The Olubadan-in-Counciil, on Friday, announced that there was no specific date for the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

A former governor of the state and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, made this announcement shortly after a closed-door meeting with the new Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, at his Alalubosa residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He further explained that Ibadan already has Olubadan designate and there is no question about that.

High Chief Ladoja said, “The departed monarch (Oba Balogun) came from the Otun line, the next monarch will be from the Balogun line.

So, the head of the Balogun line is the Balogun of Ibadanland, who has become the Olubadan designate. We all know that Ibadan does things accordingly. If a king dies, we already know who is next, and we refer to him as ‘designate’.

“So, it has been decided that he will be buried today at Aliiwo, which is his ancestral home by 4 pm today (Friday).

“There is no date yet for the coronation of the new Olubadan, but the date shall be announced as soon as the burial rite for the deceased is completed,” he said.