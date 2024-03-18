Soldiers Killings : Mass arrest of civilians ongoing in Okuama and Okoloba

The military in Nigeria is on a manhunt mission to apprehend the killers of 16 Nigerian Army personnel who were brutally murdered .

They were ambuished while on a peace mission to the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The military got the full orders and backings of President Bola Tinubu and the Senate, on Sunday.

Tinubu calls for their apprehension and speedy prosecution in order to serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements.

The President declared that the Defence Headquarters and the Defence Chief had full authority to bring anybody responsible to justice.

Already the military combed the warring communities and arrested a lot of persons including three prime suspects.

On Sunday, troops took over Okoloba and Okuama communities and combed every nook and cranny for the culprits.

Many residents of Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, fled the communities on Friday, as soldiers took over the area after the killing of the Army personnel.

Mutilated bodies of the soldiers were recovered by the Joint Task Force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, at the Okuama community.

A commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain, 12 soldiers, and one civilian lost their lives in the ambush on Thursday, March 14, 2024.