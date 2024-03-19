Cardoso eases out directors, cleansing at CBN ongoing

Eight directors at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would be served early retirement letters from the apex bank this week.

These directors, some of whom were initially redeployed to an arm of the bank, FSS 2020 under the Governor’s Directorate, whose office is located in the Maitama District of Abuja since 24th November 2023, and kept in a sort of pool to await “further directives”, are being asked to exit the CBN.

Infact, some had already been served the disengagement letters since Friday, 15th March, 2024, but could not state clearly under what terms were those affected disengaged.

“We don’t know whether they were given early retirement or their appointments were terminated outright”, said one source

The main reason for the sack of the affected officials, according to most of our sources, was “because they had worked very closely with the immediate past governor of the bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele”.

We learnt that that the governor, upon assumption of office, immediately wanted to sack all the directors identified to be “quite close” to Emefiele.

However, that move was halted when he was advised against such action because those officers were not political appointees. “So, they could not be sacked at will, as was the case of the Acting Governor, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, and all his deputies”, one of our sources said.

Sources disclosed further that since the new CBN governor could not sack the directors outright, he decided to transfer virtually all of them out of the headquarters in November 2023.

The FSS 2020 is often seen as a less prestigious posting within the CBN, and the redeployment of the eight directors has been likened to being sent to “Siberia.”

Among the directors transferred to the FSS 2020 on the 24th of November last year were Samuel Chukwuyem Okojere; Abdulmumin Abdulsalam Isa, PhD; Dr. Elizabeth AMos Kwaghe; Dr. Maureen Omolola Chukwurah; Mr. Arinze Stanley; while Mr. Philip Yila Yusuf was moved to that office since 26th October, 2023.

In the latest transfers done by Cardoso, Dr. Mahmoud Hassan, formerly of the Monetary Policy Department, now heads the Trade and Exchange Department, and the former Director of Human Resources, who has been moved to Capacity Development.

Under Yila’s leadership, according to our sources, the Development Finance Department (DFD), which he held before his redeployment, played a crucial role in supporting businesses through increased access to finance for priority sectors under a variety of programmes such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) and disbursement to households and small businesses during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, to cushion the impact of the consequent lockdown.

The current CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, has criticised these quasi-fiscal policies of his predecessor, Mr. Emefiele, saying that they resulted in N10 trillion being pumped into the economy through intervention programmes, an action he said was responsible for large money supply in the economy.

Curiously, some highly placed staff of the CBN have questioned the rationale behind the deployment of highly technical staff to a secretariat where they became redundant. There were also concerns about the replacement of personalities with the relevant competences and capacities with others who do not necessarily posses the cognate experiences to oversee the departments they have been redeployed to.

For instance, Dr. Maureen Omolola Chukwurah is a patient-oriented and resourceful medical executive with over 20 years of experience in developing and managing clinical staff. She is a physician with a solid academic background in General Medicine and specialty in Cardiology, according to our sources.

She spearheaded the setting up and accreditation of the CBN Isolation Centre and Molecular Laboratory and coordinated the management of all COVID-19 cases in the bank during the pandemic. Due to her efforts during this period, she received a management commendation letter for outstanding services during the COVID-19 pandemic, from the CBN.



In 2021, she became the Deputy Director, Preventative and Support Services Division, a position she held until she became the Director of the Medical Services Department in June 2023. On November 24, 2023, she was redeployed to the FSS 2020 Secretariat.

Also, Mr. Samuel Okojere was redeployed to the FSS 2020 Secretariat in November 2023. He was the Director of the Banking Services Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria,

Mr. Okojere has played significant roles in the establishment of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM). He initiated the creation of the Infrastructure Finance Office, and Payment Systems Management Department in the Central Bank of Nigeria, among other laudable initiatives.

ad

According to a senior insider, an almost retiring statistician with no cognate experience in Monetary Policy was assigned to the MPD.

“Dr Omolara Duke, who had been widely celebrated for repositioning the research department was moved to financial markets department and replaced by Mrs. Aderinola Shonekan, in a move that alarmed many staff members”, one of our sources said.

“Dr Adu, a medical doctor was removed from medicals and posted to capacity development department as administrator whereas Musa Jimoh, the bank’s payment system ‘whizkid’ was sent to the same department as a Director.”

ad

More staff to relocate to Lagos

Daily Trust reliably learnt that nearly 100 staff of the Financial Policy Regulation Department under the Financial System Stability Directorate have also been placed on notice that they will be relocating to Lagos by 29th April, 2024.

.Some of the directors who were asked to go worked under the embattled Godwin Emefiele, former CBN governor.

A source close to one of the directors who did not want to be mentioned said the termination was even an outright sack not retirement as many would expect.

The disengagement, which began last Friday has sent shivers at the apex bank as staff worry over heightened uncertainty in the system at the moment.

“What was written in their letters is termination not really retirement.

It would be recalled that Cardoso late last year redeployed some of the directors to the FSS 2020 unit of the bank which is under the Governor’s purview but has its office located in the Maitama District – one of the high brow areas in Abuja.

The CBN had also relocated more than 1,000 staff to its Lagos office, citing need to align the bank’s structure with its functions and objectives and redistribute skills to ensure a more even geographical spread of talent.

CBN authorities had claimed that the bold move which was highly been criticized was also to decongest its head office, in compliance with building regulations, as indicated by repeated warnings from the facility manager, and the findings and recommendations of the Committee on Decongestion of the CBN Head quarters.

A memo issued to the redeployed staff at the time read, “This is to notify all staff members at the CBN Head Office that we have initiated a decongestion action plan designed to optimise the operational environment of the Bank.