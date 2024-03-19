Military debunks vengeful killings in Delta, 20 culprits arrested

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, said the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State where military personnel were killed, had resorted to propaganda.

It denied any form of reprisal on the community, though about 20 suspects have been arrested.

Also on Monday, the Defence headquarters released the names of the Army personnel who were killed on Thursday, during a peace mission to Okuama.

The military slammed the community and stressed that no amount of propaganda would stop culprits from being nabbed, while the Defence Headquarters vowed that there would be injurious consequences.

Military is being accussed of harassment mass arrests and killings.

Community leader are alleged that soldiers had begun targeting innocent civilians in the community rather than going after the miscreants who committed the crime.

He said, “If it involves mass arrest, nobody will complain about it, but mass killings are currently ongoing in the community. A situation where soldiers will enter a community and open fire is a terrible thing.

The community leaders are saying what happened in Okuama is that mischief of a few. When miscreants go to an area and cause mayhem, and the military is taking that to wipe out an entire community, that is a bad omen.”

There were reports on Monday that soldiers deployed in Okuama resorted to burning houses as residents fled the community.

Many residents of Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, fled the communities on Friday, as soldiers took over the area and reportedly set some houses ablaze in reaction to the killing of 16 soldiers, including senior officers.

In a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army lamented that rather than help to provide assistance to arrest the perpetrators of the crime, the community was dishing out propaganda.

Onyema stated that resorting to propaganda showed that the killing of troops was a “communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces.”

The statement read, “The unfortunate killing of troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army, while on a peaceful and mediatory mission, after a reported case of communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi LGAs of Delta State respectively, is not only despicable but should be unreservedly condemned by all.

“These were troops committed to peace and security of lives and property of citizens and non-citizens alike in the Niger Delta Region, murdered in cold blood by an armed youth gang of Okuama Community, in the most gruesome, heartless and cruel manner and went ahead to sacrilegiously debase their remains by ripping out their hearts by the very people they were there to protect.

“Regrettably, the community complicit in this dastardly act has resorted to media propaganda and shenanigans, rather than engage in a positive effort to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. This again is a clear indication that the murder of the troops was a communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces.”

Onyema noted that no amount of falsehood would prevent those involved in the killing of the personnel from being brought to book.

He, however, urged law-abiding citizens to go about their activities without fear, assuring that there would be no reprisal attack in the community.

He said, “The falsehood being peddled by these criminals and their cohorts to whip up sentiments and sway the public to cover up, endorse or support the outrageous criminal acts of their armed youth gang should be disregarded in its entirety, it is only a ridiculous attempt at justifying their crime, rather than turn in themselves to security agencies.

No amount of propaganda would arm-twist the narrative, they are complicit and must be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“While law-abiding citizens are assured that there will be no reprisal on the part of the troops, we enjoin all to go about their normal activities, even as ongoing efforts are scaled up to positively identify and isolate the criminals to account for their atrocious deeds.”

The Army spokesperson noted that the Chief of Army of Staff, Lt Gen Toareed Lagbaja, has directed that all culprits must be brought to book.

“While commiserating with the families of the officers and soldiers who lost their lives, he has directed that no stone should be left unturned until the perpetrators of these gruesome acts are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.

“Troops are determined to get to these criminals, there is certainly no hiding place for them.”

A military source revealed that about 20 suspects including three prime suspects had been arrested, and was quick to explain that the operation to arrest perpetrators was yet to be concluded.

“The operation to arrest the perpetrators is still ongoing. I am sure that the three prime suspects in the killing of the soldiers have been arrested. I don’t have the accurate figures of those arrested so far because it is an ongoing operation. If I am to put a figure to it, let me say about 20,” the source, who pleaded not to be named due to lack of authorisation, stated.