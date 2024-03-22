Another fake drink factory uncovered in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, announced that its operatives busted a fake drink factory in the Agege area of the state and arrested four suspects connected to the illegal factory.

This comes as the police stated they had initiated an investigation into the alleged production and distribution of counterfeit drinks by the suspects.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a brief message on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday.

According to Hundeyin, during the raid, the four suspects believed to be the masterminds behind the illegal distillery were apprehended, and fake drinks were seized, among other items.

Hundeyin further noted that fake drinks, empty bottles, and labels of various brands were also confiscated during the operation.

“Officers of Isokoko Division, acting on credible information, raided a house in Agege where fake alcoholic drinks were being produced.

“The police arrested four people behind the illegal distillery and recovered fake drinks, empty bottles, and labels of different brands. The investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO stated.

It may be recalled that in December 2023 that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control intercepted counterfeiters involved in the production of various fake beverages, including wine, soft drinks, and other products estimated at over N750,000,000 in the Eziukwu market in Aba, Abia state.

In the same month, officers attached to the Ojo Division of the Lagos State Police Command arrested two suspects, Magnus Nwonka, 42, and Imo Lawrence, 35, for possessing fake drinks.