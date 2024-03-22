State Police becoming reality, gets 16 govs backing

The quest and request for state police in Nigeria is gathering momentum more than ever before.

There is a consensus around state policing.

The Federal Government and the state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police.

And the lawmakers too are leaving no stone unturned.

Already, Reports have been received by 16 states on the establishment of State police. 20 states have yet to send in report.

Sixteen state governors have submitted reports expressing their supports for establishing state police to the National Economic Council.

They are recommending changes to the constitution to allow for the creation of state police.

But there are indications that all states across the country expressed their support for the establishment of state police for good reasons

The constant cases of kidnappings, banditries is reviving calls for the establishment of a multi-level policing system, including state police.

President Bola Tinubu has given his nod for the creation of state police outfits and forest guards, Governors would ultimately determine the success of both moves.

The President told the state governors to discuss it further at the state level. A committee was set up for that.

Simultaneously, the national assembly is considering inserting state policing in the constitution.

On February 20, 2024, a bill proposing the creation of state police successfully passed the second reading at the House of Representatives.

The legislation titled, ‘A bill for an Act to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for the establishment of State Police and related matters,’ was slated for a second reading before the end of this week.

Backed by 13 House members, the bill gained the majority’s favour in the Green Chamber, with many lawmakers arguing that the security challenges take preeminence over concerns about political victimisation by state governors.

The debate for creating state police in Nigeria primarily stems from the centralised nature of the Nigerian Police Force, which many security pundits perceive as inadequate for addressing the unique security challenges across the country’s diverse regions.

Proponents argue that the outfit would bring law enforcement closer to the communities they serve, enhance the effectiveness of policing, and allow for more localised control over security matters.

However, opponents fear that state police could lead to the abuse of power, particularly in states with strong political control, potentially exacerbating regional tensions and undermining national unity.