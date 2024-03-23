30,000 minimum wage becomes invalid March 31

Acceptable minimum wage for the country is yet to be fixed. And many are waiting, but there are trending and burning issues.

The new wage should come into effect on April 1. The law says it should be concluded by early April.

The labour unions had said the existing national minimum wage of N30,000 was no longer realistic, citing the steep inflation rate of 31.7 per cent in February from 29.9 per cent reported by the National Bureau of Statistics in January.

In January, the Federal Government inaugurated the tripartite committee responsible for deliberating on the national minimum wage.

Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated the 37-member panel at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

Comprising representatives of the federal and state governments, the private sector, and organised labour, the committee’s mandate is to propose a revised national minimum wage for the nation.

Already, the National Minimum Wage Committee YOUNEWS understands, is working to ensure that all negotiations regarding the new rate were finalised in due time.

Once the President signs the Minimum Wage Act, automatically, what is expected is the implementation.

We learnt, the expectation is even high in some quarters that the committee may complete its assignment ahead of before May 1.

It’s with the expectation that the President would announce the new minimum wage in his Workers’ Day address.

As it is now, the committee is done with reports from different Zones, just aggregating, collating all the positions of the zones and committee members.

“The positions of the NLC, TUC, NECA (the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association) and the government will be looked at.

Then, the Committee will look at the aggregate, find a percentage, and arrive at national minimum wage will be agreeable.

Now, the Organised Labour has warned state governors that it will not accept anything less than full implementation whenever the new minimum wage becomes law.