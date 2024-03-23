Bandits overrun two communities, 2 monarchs, 28 murder, properties burnt

The gunmen were said to have stormed the community at about 3 pm on Thursday and shot indiscriminately, leaving many dead and injured.

The Village Head of the Madaka community, Saleh Kakuri, and one Commander Iko, who was the Deputy Commander of the vigilance group in the area under the Madaka District of Rafi were also killed in the attack.

The bandits also invaded Majanjan district where they seized the village head, Salihu Immahuri, his counterpart in Anguwan Bala, and his two wives and killed them.

Among the slain victims were Adamu Immahuri, a brother of the deceased ruler, and his four wives, as well as Shehu Salihu and Jamilu Isah.

A resident of the community who spoke under condition of anonymity said, “Over 30 bodies have been recovered by the villagers. The bandits attacked the communities at about 3:30 pm on Thursday and operated for hours without response from security agencies.

“The bandits operated for as long as they wanted without any challenge from the army or police.”

However, the District Head of Madaka, Isah Bawale, confirmed the incident in a phone interview on Friday.

He said, “The attack occurred around 3 pm on Thursday when the community market was in full session resulting in huge casualties. .

Over 50 houses, including shops, some cars, and motorcycles were burnt down during the attack.”

Another resident who gave his name as Adamu said, “The suspected armed men broke into the village shooting indiscriminately, killing their victims. They also burnt down the market and abducted an unspecified number of the villagers (and took them) to an unknown destination.”

Adamu lamented about the absence of the police, adding, “There was a similar attack by bandits on the same communities a few years ago, since that attack where the district head was killed, there has not been security presence in those communities leading to bandits attack without challenges from any quarters.”

The incident, according to a community leader, Anawah Joseph, occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anawah stated that the attackers came in their numbers to attack the community armed with sophisticated weapons.

He said, “These attackers who are armed herders came in groups of up to 500; the Tuesday attack started around 4 pm and lasted till 8 pm, then on Wednesday, they resumed again. I don’t think they came to graze but to attack.

Confirming the attack, the Chairman of the area, Rev Adagbe Jonathan, said, “It happened on Tuesday and Wednesday with seven casualties. On Tuesday, two were killed and on Wednesday evening, five were killed in Yongia Ukambie Tiev, Ukembrergya/Tswarev ward.

“The attack was carried out by the herdsmen. Even when I went there on an assessment tour, they were still grazing on the other side of the road, claiming that the area was Taraba State.

“No one could just approach them. I’m even now in Makurdi. I reported to the Special Adviser on Internal Affairs and Security, the Special Adviser, the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Internal services.

The lawmaker representing Apa State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Abu Umoru, on Thursday, had lamented the incessant attacks on his constituency, saying he had lost count of casualty of the attack.

He said, “The entire Edikpo community has been displaced, Enre Opaha, where I come from, nobody in that community. (In) Odugbo, nobody is there, (same as) Akpete, Ikobi, Akpata, Idiaha, Ochumekwu, and Adiga.

“Everyday they will be burning houses in Akpete. As I speak to you, for three consecutive days, they have been going to Akpete and burning houses after chasing them out of their ancestral homes.

“They (bandits) have been ambushing, killing people – one, two, three to five persons on a daily basis. Right now, I don’t know the number of casualties. There are so many.