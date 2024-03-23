JAMB adjusts statement of result requirement for DE candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said its management has adjusted acceptable statement of result for Direct Entry, DE, registration from 2022 to 2021.

The Board said the three years validity period would be 2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic years.

This was made known in a post on its official X handle on Friday.

“Attention 2024 DE Candidates – This is to inform you that Management has considered the adjustment of acceptable statement of result for DE registration from 2022 to 2021. As such, the three years validity period would be for 2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic years,” it wrote.

We may recall that JAMB had in February commenced the sale of direct entry forms nationwide and in selected foreign centres.

It said the sale is open to foreign candidates desirous of tertiary education in Nigeria through the direct entry mode.