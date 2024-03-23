WAEC’s first Computer-Based Exams results is out !

The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria, on Friday, released results of the first-ever Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates, 2024–First Series.

The council commenced migration from traditional paper-based examinations to Computer-Based Examinations for its private candidates’ examinations.

A statement by the council added that the novel CB-WASSCE entailed using a hybrid method where all questions were projected on the computer.

It said answers to the multiple-choice questions were supplied on the computer in real-time, and answers to the essay and test of practical questions were supplied in booklets given to the candidates.

The statement revealed that the examination was conducted between Wednesday, January 31 and Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The analysis of candidates’ performance showed that out of the 8,139 candidates that sat the examination, 3,424 candidates representing 42.07 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

44.29% scored credit in five subjects

“2,519 candidates representing 30.95 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“The coordination of examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts were carried out at three marking venues in Lagos, Enugu and Kaduna from March 1 to 16, 2024. A total of 459 Examiners participated in the Coordination and Marking Exercise.

“The entry figure of 8,362 candidates showed a 4.30 per cent decrease in candidature when compared with the 2023 entry figure of 8,738. 8,139 candidates sat the examination at 140 CBT centres spread across the country.

“Amongst the candidates that sat the examination, 21 candidates, with varying degrees of Special Needs, were registered for the examination. Out of this number, nine were visually challenged, two had impaired hearing and two were Albinos.

“All these candidates with special needs were adequately catered for in the administration of the examination,” the statement read.