150 Kuriga Pupils still in captivity, one dies, 137 rescue

It is not yet Uhuru on the matter of released Kuriga School Children.

Giving an update Sunday morning, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a Major-General, said the number of the rescued victims stood at 137, comprising 76 females and 61 males.

The senior military officer, who did not state whether ransom was paid, explained that the troops teamed up with local authorities and government agencies during the operation where Zamfara forests were combed and they were finally rescued in the early hours on Sunday.

Checks, however, showed that 150 victims of Kuriga schoolchildren still remained in the abductors’ den.

While the troops had handed over the rescued victims to the Sokoto State Government, Buba said the rescued Kaduna schoolchildren will also be handed over to Kaduna State government.

He said, “It would be recalled that, on March 7, 2024, troops received information that terrorists had invaded LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LG of Kaduna State During the incident, unconfirmed number of pupils were abducted.