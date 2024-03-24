Again, Delta boys gun down 6 policemen on rescue mission, 6 missing

Barely a week after killings of 18 soldiers in the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, another similar manner of killings has happened !

The Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police on Saturday released the identities of 12 policemen, six of whom they said were gruesomely murdered and the six others still missing during a rescue operation in Delta State.

YOUNEWS learnt the bodies of six of the slain officers have been recovered after a fierce search conducted by a combined team of police officers and other security outfits.

They also confirmed the arrest of five suspects.

The slain officers, according to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa AdejobI, the policemen fell victim to an ambush by armed assailants .

The now wasted Policemen were undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in Ohoro Forest, Delta State.

The deceased officers, according to the statement, include Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT), Inspector Friday Irorere, Sergeant Kuden Elisha, Sergeant Akpan Aniette, Sergeant Ayere Paul, and Sergeant Ejemito Friday.

Those said to be missing are Inspector Onoja Daniel, Inspector Onogho Felix, Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor, Inspector Joel Hamidu, Sergeant Moses Eduvie, and Sergeant Cyril Okorie (SWAT).

“The Nigeria Police Force is profoundly saddened by the devastating loss of the courageous officers in Delta State, who exhibited exceptional valour in the face of adversity.

“Our hearts extend to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers during this period of profound sorrow.

“We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and earnestly praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls,” the statement read in part.

It added that the Force was committed to honouring the memory of their “fallen heroes by recognizing their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice”.

It said the Force was also focused on the search for the other six policemen while all their families had been duly contacted.

“In accordance with this commitment, the Force will posthumously honour the slain officers for their noble service and ultimate sacrifice at the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony scheduled for April 5, 2024, in Abuja.

The statement added, “In response to this grievous loss, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has taken decisive actions as expected.

“Additionally, the Inspector General of Police has mandated the expedited processing and payment of all entitlements due to the families of the fallen officers, aiming to alleviate any financial burdens they may encounter in this challenging time.

“Similarly, immediate measures have been initiated to ensure that justice is served swiftly and the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime are brought to justice.

The Inspector General of Police has mandated the deployment of all necessary resources and personnel to apprehend those responsible for this senseless killing of our officers, and this has led to the arrest of five suspects in connection with the preceding incident and the killing, who are currently volunteering information necessary for the rounding up of all the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Defence Headquarters on Saturday said its troops were deploying efforts to track down the culprits responsible for the killings of 18 soldiers in the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Similarly, the Nigeria Police Force is also wounded, poise to smoke out those who perished the valuable officers.