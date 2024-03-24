FG, Military silent on Ransom payment to rescue Kuriga Pulpils

There are unaswered questions on the mind of many regarding the news of freedom regained by some of Kuriga Pulpils in Kaduna.

Why would the kidnappers not be apprehended ?

Did government paid Ransom? What about the remaining pulpils ?

The Defence Headquarters, on Sunday, said it had troops rescued the abducted pupils and teachers of LEA School Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna within Zamfara State.

On March 7, 2024, about 287 pupils and teachers of the school were abducted by suspected terrorists who took them into the forest.

Their abductors subsequently requested a ransom of N1bn for their release, setting a deadline of March 27, 2024, for the payment.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen. Edward Buba, in a statement, stated that the victims were rescued in the early hours of Sunday by the troops with support from local authorities and government agencies.

Buba put the number of the rescued victims at 137, comprising 76 female and 61 male, adding that they would be conveyed to Kaduna where they would be handed over to the state government.

The statement read, “It would be recalled that, on March 7, 2024, troops received information that terrorists had invaded LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LG of Kaduna State During the incident, unconfirmed number of pupils were abducted. Following the incident, the military committed to leaving no stone unturned until all the hostages were rescued.

“Accordingly, in the early hours of March 24, 2024, the military, working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation, rescued the hostages.

“The hostages are the same persons that were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“The rescued hostages totalling 137 comprise of 76 females and 61 males were rescued in Zamfara State and would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.”

The rescue of the Kaduna pupils is coming a day after troops rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada LGA of Sokoto State.

The troops have handed over the rescued victims to the Sokoto State Government.

According to Buba, the recent success of the troops was a testament to their resolve to rescue kidnapped victims across the country.

Buba noted that similar efforts have been put in place to track down those behind the killing of soldiers in Delta State.

He added, “These efforts demonstrate the armed forces’ resolve to find other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes.

“These efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law.

”Troops are employing similar efforts to track down the culprits responsible for the killings of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State.”

Reacting to the development, Tinubu emphasised the importance of collaboration between the Federal Government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

“The President commends the National Security Adviser, the security agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions,” read the statement.

The President assured Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that “our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.”

The abductors were reported to have demanding N1bn from the family to release the children, but both the state and federal governments insisted that no ransom would be paid.

President Tinubu had urged the military and other security agencies to do whatever it takes to rescue the children.

YOUNEWS cannot immediately ascertain if a ransom was eventually paid or not.