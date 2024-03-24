JAMB Extends Direct Entry Registration By Two Weeks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the 2024 Direct Entry registration by two weeks to enable all intending candidates register.

JAMB Public Communication Advisor (PCA), Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement yesterday noted that the Board commenced the 2024 Direct Entry on February 28, 2024 and was to have concluded it on March 28, but on subsequent consideration, extended the exercise by two weeks from March 28, 2024, consequently bringing the registration to a close on April 11, 2024.

YOUNEWS learnt that the extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to arrest the rampant and embarrassing cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some candidates.

Dr Fabian Benjamin also said, “The Board apologises for the inconveniences caused prospective DE candidates and pledges that, going forward, the process would be made more user-friendly.

He stated that in doing this, the Board would not compromise on its determination to ensure that candidates whose certificates were dubiously acquired are prevented from benefitting from them.

“It is also to be noted that candidates whose certificate-issuing institutions are among those on the list of institutions that have not verified their certificates despite repeated requests would not be allowed to register without doing the needful,” he stated.