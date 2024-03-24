Today is anniversary of Jesus Christ’s death, millions worldwide commemorate

While today’s date, Sunday, March 24, may pass imperceptibly for many, millions around the world will gather at sundown to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ.

Considered the most important day of the year for Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Memorial is observed annually on Nisan 14 of the Jewish calendar in adherence to Jesus’ statement found in the Bible.

Profound Bible researchers have said he really died 1,991 years ago and that today, Sunday, March 24, 2024 is the exact date following calculation from the original Jewish calendar.

Significantly, the Lord Evening Meal otherwise tagged Last Supper instituted by Jesus Christ shortly before his death is what Jehovah’s witnesses are celebrating today.

Though there are over 8.6 million Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world, over 20 million people attended the event last year.

Afolabi Odeyemi, a Regional spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses said of the look-foward-to-event,

“Around the world, many people who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses attend the Memorial. Many will join us today in remembering the death of Jesus Christ to show gratitude for his sacrifice,”

Mr Odeyemi added “While it is a solemn occasion, it is also a joyous one.”

Interestingly, their observance is usually a simple, solemn ceremony done in the simple-to-understand languages of the audience around the globe.

Not even all will partake of the symbolic bread and wine!

Conversely, many Churches observe the ceremony regularly, some several times a year, weekly or even daily.

Catholics call it Holy Mass, Communion or Sacrament. Like all anniversary, the Witnesses hold on to once-in-a-year celebration.

YOUNEWS learnt that the observance today include brief examination of what makes Jesus – and his sacrifice- so vitally important.

The one-hour event will feature a talk highlighting the significance of Jesus’ death and what it means for all of mankind.

YOUNEWS understand that the event is practical and instructional.

It will also help all in attendance ,this evening, to pause and reflect on all the things we humans can be grateful for, things humans can consider blessings from God.

To learn more about how Jehovah’s Witnesses observe the Lord’s Supper, please visit the event’s Frequently Asked Questions page found on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

For more information about the 2024 Memorial and special talk and how to attend, please visit jw.org.